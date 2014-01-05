Woman's body recovered in Franklin County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman's body recovered in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Christopher, Illinois police and the Franklin County coroner's office are investigating after a woman's body was found in a reservoir.

Franklin County Coroner, Marty Leffler said he was notified around 8:40 a.m. Sunday by that a vehicle was found partially submerged in the New Christopher Reservoir on West Center Road in rural Mulkeytown, and that a body was visible near the vehicle.

When police arrived they found the submerged black pickup truck with the driver door open and a visible body floating in the water near the bed of the truck. Christopher police then requested the Franklin County coroner and the Rend Lake dive team to come to the scene.

Rend Lake dive team members recovered the body and secured the vehicle.

Leffler says the victim was identified as 35-year-old Amanda Louise Harvill of Christopher.

An autopsy will be performed. Leffler says alcohol was found inside the cab of the pickup, and is suspected to be a factor in the investigation.

This case remains under the investigation of the Christopher Police Department and the Franklin County Coroner's office.

