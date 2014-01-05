Winter weather delaying flights in Ky - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Winter weather delaying flights in Ky

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - As a blast of winter weather moves across Kentucky, airlines are delaying or cancelling flights to and from the area because of difficulties with ice and snow around the country.

At Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, United Airlines cancelled all flights in and out of the western Kentucky airport for Monday and Tuesday because of the freezing temperatures. Airport officials say the cancellations are because of icing at other air fields where the airline flies.

Multiple flights on U.S. Airways, Delta Airlines and American Airlines destined for Louisville International Airport were reporting delays of more than three hours and cancellations. The flights were from a variety of locations, including New York, Chicago and Dallas.

Flights at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington were also experiencing delays from Chicago and Detroit.

