Dangerous wind chills expected overnight

Sunday noon update:

Northern and western counties of the Heartland have already picked up about 2 to 6 inches of snow and sleet as of noon. However, rain continues over southern and eastern counties as cold air has been slow to push east into KY, TN, and the Bootheel.



In addition, an unexpectedly large dry slot has developed over much of Southeast Missouri, limiting precipitation significantly. More snow bands are likely to move east into the region this afternoon, but it is looking likely that the heaviest snow totals (up to a foot) will be limited to mainly the very northern tier of Heartland counties, with much lighter accumulations central and south.



However, north winds and plunging temperatures will still lead to slick and difficult travel as wet roadways freeze and snow begins to drift.



In addition, falling temps and increasing wind speeds will create dangerous wind chills this afternoon into this evening.



A strong winter storm will move through the Midwest today, with rain, snow and strong winds bringing potentially dangerous conditions to the Heartland.



Here in the Heartland there will be a wide variety of conditions as very cold air sweeps in from the west.



Northwestern counties in the KFVS viewing area could see upwards of a foot of wind-blown snow. Far southeastern counties will likely accumulate only an inch or two of snow after a morning of rain.



Snow totals are only a small part of the big picture; gusty north winds and plunging temperatures will bring near-blizzard conditions to much of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois by late morning and early afternoon. That will make for difficult and dangerous travel.



Morning temperatures in the 30's and 40's will fall into the teens and 20's by afternoon and winds gusting to 30 miles per hour or higher at times will reduce visibility and make for dangerous wind chills.



Snow should taper off to flurries by tonight, but record cold temperatures will develop overnight and into Monday. Highs may struggle to reach zero degrees.

