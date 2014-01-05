Police search for armed robbery suspect

Police in Dyersburg are searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store.

According to Dyersburg Police Captain Mark Moody at around 7 p.m. Saturday officers responded to a call of a robbery at the Fred’s Dollar Store located at 805 Pennell Lane.

Witnesses told police a man entered the store, went to the front cash register and showed the clerk a handgun. The man then reportedly reached across the counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

Video surveillance shows the suspect dressed in a red sweater, gray sweat pants and a black hat.

If you have any information about the crime you’re asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department.

