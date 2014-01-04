2 face felony drug charges in Steele, Mo.

Steele, Missouri Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield says a man and woman are facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop.According to Stanfield, 23-year-old Hillary Cook of Kennett and 33-year-old Thomas Rose, Jr. of Bragg City were both charged Friday night with two counts of possession/distribution of controlled substance. They were taken to the Pemiscot County Jail under a bond of $100,000 each.The chief says during the traffic stop, officers found 13 baggies of purported marijuana and seven baggies of purported methamphetamine packaged for sale.The Division of Family Services was called to assist at the scene due to a child in the vehicle.