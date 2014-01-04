Car maintenance important to check before winter events

Winter weather and cold temperatures always bring business to Heartland car maintenance shops.

Saturday, customers were needing tires, their car's batteries tested and fluids checked.

Plaza Tire's Marc Rhodes says it is important to make sure your car is in top condition when tackling snow, ice and below zero temperatures.

He says batteries will not be able to start if they are near the end of their life. And, tires need to have the best tread possible for traction on covered roads.

He adds fluid levels need filling, especially the antifreeze.You also need your car's antifreeze checked to make sure it is able to work under below freezing temperatures.

He says ice can cause havoc on your windshield wipers. And, it's best to keep your car's windshield wipers clean so you can have the best visibility possible while driving.



