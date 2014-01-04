Car maintenance important to check before winter events - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Car maintenance important to check before winter events

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Winter weather and cold temperatures always bring business to Heartland car maintenance shops.

Saturday, customers were needing tires, their car's batteries tested and fluids checked. 

Plaza Tire's Marc Rhodes says it is important to make sure your car is in top condition when tackling snow, ice and below zero temperatures.

He says batteries will not be able to start if they are near the end of their life. And, tires need to have the best tread possible for traction on covered roads.

He adds fluid levels need filling, especially the antifreeze.You also need your car's antifreeze checked to make sure it is able to work under below freezing temperatures. 

He says ice can cause havoc on your windshield wipers. And, it's best to keep your car's windshield wipers clean so you can have the best visibility possible while driving. 

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly