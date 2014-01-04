Muddy, Illinois man sentenced on sex abuse charges

A Muddy, Illinois man has pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges.

According to the Saline County State's Attorney's Office, Gerald K. Mitchell, 41, has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.



Mitchell was sentenced to two consecutive 10-year terms in the Illinois Department of Corrections and two years of mandatory supervised release.



He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life under Illinois law.



Prosecutors say the charges stem from abuse of child under the age of 13.



