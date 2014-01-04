2 injured in DUI crash in Campbell Hill

Two people were injured, one seriously, Friday night after a traffic crash in Campbell Hill, Illinois.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. near Brick Plant Road.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Miffkin, 25, of Steeleville, Illinois was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office says two vehicles were northbound on Highway 4 when Miffkin's vehicle collided with a pickup driven by Steven Mikel, 29, of Campbell Hill.

Miffkin was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, driving while license suspended and DUI.

Mikel received minor injuries in the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.