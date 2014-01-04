Ill. concealed carry applications to begin Sunday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ill. concealed carry applications to begin Sunday

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois residents may begin applying to carry concealed weapons beginning Sunday, but it could be months before they'll actually be allowed to carry the firearms.

Illinois State Police say they'll be ready to accept the applications. But authorities have up to 90 days to approve or deny applicants, provided fingerprints are submitted in the required format. If fingerprints aren't submitted, state police will have an additional 30 days to complete a manual background check.

The Illinois Legislature passed a law allowing the public possession of firearms last year, after a federal judge ruled Illinois' last-in-the-nation state ban was unconstitutional. The judge gave lawmakers 180 days to end it.

Applications will be available on the Illinois State Police website. Applicants must meet several qualifications, including being at least 21 years old.

