Winter weather related cancellations

Missouri



As of Jan. 7, the Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health will be closed in Piedmont, Van Buren and Doniphan for the remainder of the week. This is due to weather conditions. Poplar Bluff and Dexter will resume normal operations and be open during this time.



Fredericktown Nutrition Center will be closed through Jan. 12 due to a water line break.



The Marble Hill VFW Post 5900 is postponing their Ladies Auxilliary Dinner. It will be rescheduled for Feb. 13 at the post.



Due to a power outage on the campus of Murray State University, the Southeast Missouri women's basketball game scheduled for Monday night has been postponed for Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.



"The Battle for Braggin' Rights" games at the Show Me Center have been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 15. They will start at the same time as originally scheduled with Oran and Bernie tipping off at 6 p.m., followed by Charleston and Sikeston at 7:30 p.m.



The Open House for Blue Sky Community Services has been rescheduled from Monday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



The informational meeting about the trip to Ireland at Old St. Vincent's Church for Jan. 6 has been rescheduled to Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.



The Bicentennial Kick-off for the 200th anniversary of the founding of the City of Jackson has been rescheduled due to impending winter weather. According to Mayor Barbara Lohr, the event has been shifted from January 5 to Sunday, January 12, at 2 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.



Illinois



SMART Transportation that serves the five most southern counties in southern Illinois will be running routes where possible. The office will be open.



Auditions for Beauty and the Beast canceled Tuesday rescheduled Thursday, Jan 9 6pm-9pm Marion Cultural And Civic Center



