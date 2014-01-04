Snow, extreme cold wallop Northeast, more to come - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Snow, extreme cold wallop Northeast, more to come

BOSTON (AP) - A winter storm that blanketed much of the eastern US with snow and bone-chilling temperatures is being blamed for at least 16 deaths.

Forecasters expect a weekend warm-up in some areas before temperatures plunge again, threatening to bring record lows and wind chills that could reach minus-50 or colder.

The cold temperatures kept the snow powder and easy to plow as residents in the hard-hit corridor between Philadelphia and Boston dug out.

The heaviest snow fell north of Boston in Boxford, which received nearly 2 feet. Nearly 18 inches fell in Boston and in western New York near Rochester. Lakewood, N.J., got 10 inches, and New York's Central Park 6. Philadelphia got more than 6 inches.

