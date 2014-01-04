Chicago park welcomes skiers, snowshoeing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chicago park welcomes skiers, snowshoeing

CHICAGO (AP) -

The heavy snow that fell in northern Illinois this week has created ideal conditions for snowshoeing and cross country skiing at one of Chicago's unique parks.

The Chicago Park District says it's opening Northerly Island to skiing and snowshoeing on Saturday and Sunday. Equipment is available to rent for $5 for up to two hours on a first-come, first-served basis.

Northerly Island is a peninsula in Lake Michigan located near the Museum Campus. It has a view of Chicago's skyline, a field house for warming up and is home to winter birds and native animals.

The island also will have snowshoeing and cross country skiing during other weekends in January and February, provided there is at least three inches of snow on the ground.

