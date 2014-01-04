Woman accused of neglecting her elderly mother

A Godfrey woman has been charged with criminal neglect of an elderly person after the woman's mother was found dead in her home on New Year's Day.

Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp on Friday ordered Marjorie E. Phillips held in lieu of $250,000 in connection with the living conditions in which the body of 71-year-old Marjorie B. Phillips was found.

Authorities say the deputies responded to a 911 call on Wednesday reporting the death of the elderly woman. The Alton Telegraph reports deputies found food, dirty dishes, debris and household goods in piles throughout the home.

In announcing the charges against the 47-year-old Phillips, Madison County Sheriff Robert J. Hertz said evidence of neglect was turned up in an autopsy performed Thursday on the elderly woman.

