Bitter cold brings risk of hypothermia, frostbite - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bitter cold brings risk of hypothermia, frostbite

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -

Illinois health officials are alerting people of the risk of hypothermia and frostbite as bone-chilling temperatures grip the state. Infants and the elderly are most at risk.

Hypothermia can cause forgetfulness, drowsiness and slurred speech. It can be fatal, so if a person's temperature drops to 95 degrees or less, call an ambulance or take the person to a hospital.

Cool indoor temperatures of 60 to 65 degrees can trigger hypothermia. The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends setting indoor temperatures to 65 degrees and checking on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure they have enough heat.

Bitter cold can cause frostbite on exposed areas of the body. Frostbite leaves patches of white, stiff, numb skin. Warm the affected area gradually and call for medical help.

Online: http://www.idph.state.il.us/public/books/weatheringwinter.htm

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly