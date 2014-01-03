Paducah man arrested, told police he was test driving stolen SUV

A stolen SUV was recovered and a Paducah man was arrested Friday morning with help from an employee of the truck's owner.

Harry G. Gish, 57, was charged with theft by unlawful taking of an automobile.

According to Paducah police, Jason W. Siener, owner of Beltline Electric Co., called them after discovering his camouflage 2000 GMC SUV had been stolen.

Police say one of Siener's employees found the vehicle parked outside Double D's Bar on 6th Street. He blocked the SUV in the parking lot and called police.

A man, later identified as Gish, approached the stolen SUV and police say the employee confronted him. Officers arrived minutes later and arrested Gish.

During the interview, Gish told police that he had been looking for a vehicle to buy and "thought this would be the perfect vehicle," so he took it for a test drive.

Gish was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

