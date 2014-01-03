Shelter from the cold - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shelter from the cold

MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Temperatures are set to drop dangerously low.

In conditions like that, it can take less than 30 minutes for someone to get hypothermia. There are resources, like homeless shelters, where a person who qualifies can come in out of the cold.  

Lighthouse allows approved persons a place to stay and two hot meals a day. 

Harry Edwards is staying at Lighthouse and said he's not sure where he'd be without it.

"I'm really thankful for that," he said. "I pray everyday that I'm thankful for that."

Again, like most shelters, you have to pass a background check before you're allowed to stay. New residents are taken during the week.

If you are not eligible for a stay at the shelter, please check out our story on warming centers.

