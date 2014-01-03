Prepping your home for winter weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Temperatures continue to drop and heading into next week many cities across the Heartland will see highs in the single digits.

But with those frigid temperatures, it's important to make sure your pipes aren't one of the things freezing.

Dutch Enterprises representatives said the company has already repaired one busted water line.

As the temperatures drop and winds increase there are some steps homeowners can take to prevent that expensive mess.

One of the most important things to do is insulate pipes.

You can buy insulation or even cover pipes with layers of newspaper wrapped in plastic.

Officials tell us it's also important to know where your water shut off valve is and to turn off the water if you're going out of town.

It's recommended to open cabinet doors to circulate warm air around pipes.

One big way to keep pipes from freezing is to let a trickle of water run to relieve pressure build up.

"Start with the hot side and you might just let it drip," said Dutch Enterprises Plumbing Sales Manager Bryan Young. "And it's a lot cheaper to go ahead and let your water run than to pay for a big job where you've got damage from a broken pipe."

Young says a pipe burst usually costs around $150.

The Kentucky Division of Water advises not to use any open flame to thaw a frozen pipe.

It adds that calling professionals for help may be the best option.

When it comes to keeping your electric bill at a manageable level, experts say make sure every hole is plugged.

Even a small hole in the foundation or a crawl space can create an added expense.

It's also a good idea to buy door and window liners to help keep the heat indoors and the cold outside.