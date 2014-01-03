2 taken into custody in Scott Co. undercover drug investigation

Two people were taken into custody Friday in Scott County after an undercover drug investigation.

Sheriff Rick Walter says Jeremy Lee Smith, 34, of Charleston, and Natalie Maze, 33, of Dexter taken into custody by Scott County Deputies on Friday after a traffic stop near the 80-mile marker in the southbound lane of Interstate 55 in Scott County.

The two were under an undercover narcotics investigation that was completed by investigators with the sheriff's office.

Smith was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set by the court at $25,000 cash only.

Maze was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set by the court at $5,000 cash or surety.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.