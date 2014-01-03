2 taken into custody in Scott Co. undercover drug investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 taken into custody in Scott Co. undercover drug investigation

Jeremy Smith and Natalie Maze (Source: Scott Co. SO) Jeremy Smith and Natalie Maze (Source: Scott Co. SO)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two people were taken into custody Friday in Scott County after an undercover drug investigation.

Sheriff Rick Walter says Jeremy Lee Smith, 34, of Charleston, and Natalie Maze, 33, of Dexter taken into custody by Scott County Deputies on Friday after a traffic stop near the 80-mile marker in the southbound lane of Interstate 55 in Scott County.

The two were under an undercover narcotics investigation that was completed by investigators with the sheriff's office.

Smith was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set by the court at $25,000 cash only.

Maze was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set by the court at $5,000 cash or surety.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly