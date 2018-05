Marketplace health signup events in January

Massac Memorial Hospital and Southern Seven Health Department will be co-hosting Health Insurance Marketplace Enrollment every Wednesday in January.It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at Massac Memorial Hospital. There will be a sign in table set up at the main entrance of the hospital.Earlier and later appointments can be made by calling ahead at (618) 306-2055.The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Southern Seven Health Department will be co-hosting a Marketplace Enrollment event at the Pulaski Community Center on January 25.Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist re sidents enrolling in the new health insurance marketplace.For questions or more information, contact Anitra Burris at (618) 306-2058.Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.