Marketplace health signup events in January

MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Massac Memorial Hospital and Southern Seven Health Department will be co-hosting Health Insurance Marketplace Enrollment every Wednesday in  January.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at Massac Memorial Hospital.   There will be a sign in table set up at the main entrance of the hospital. 

Earlier and later appointments can be made by calling ahead at (618) 306-2055. 

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Southern Seven Health Department will be co-hosting a Marketplace Enrollment event at the Pulaski Community Center on January 25.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist residents enrolling in the new health insurance marketplace. 

For questions or more information, contact Anitra Burris at (618) 306-2058.

