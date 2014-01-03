Threat of winter weather forces Jackson Bicentennial schedule ch - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Threat of winter weather forces Jackson Bicentennial schedule change

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

The Bicentennial Kick-off for the 200th anniversary of the founding of the City of Jackson has been rescheduled due to impending winter weather.

According to Mayor Barbara Lohr, the event has been shifted from Sunday, January 5, to Sunday, January 12, at 2 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.

