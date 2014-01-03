'Kare for Kassidy' benefit in Herrin

There will be a benefit Saturday for a southern Illinois teenager in Herrin.

Kassidy Mauk, 17, was a passenger in a car with three other teens on Aug. 12, 2012 when the driver missed the turn and stuck a tree on the side where she was seated.

She was in a coma for more than two months, and has been confined to a bed and wheelchair since the accident.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, there will be a benefit held for Kassidy at the Herrin Civic Center. There is a spaghetti dinner and live and silent auction. The benefit is from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will also be live entertainment. Dinner is $10 per plate and take out is available. For tickets, call 618-751-2832 or email.

In addition, you are asked to bring canned goods to donate to a local food pantry.

Kassidy is the daughter of Terry and Angel Brooks.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.