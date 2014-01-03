Staffing company to unify brands, renaming

A company in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois will be unifying their brands.

Effective January 6, TalentForce will be converting all Employment Staffing, Inc., STAFFpartners, Workforce Employment Solutions and Talent Force locations to the brand TalentForce.

TalentForce will operate under the holding company, Employment Staffing Group, Inc. and their new website will be launched Nov. 11.

You can click here to visit them online.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.