2014 Lose to Win Challenge begins Jan. 11

The 2014 Lose to Win Challenge will be co-hosted by Rend Lake College and the YMCA of Jefferson County.

The weight-loss competition will award cash prizes for teams and individuals who lose the highest percentage of weight during the program. The challenge begins on January 11 with the first weigh in and will conclude on March 8 during a final weigh in.

Participants will have free access to the local YMCA gym facilities, the RLC Fitness Center and Aquatic Center in Ina, the RLC MarketPlace Fitness Center in Mt. Vernon, and all fitness classes during the challenge. Registration is $25 per person, or $100 per team.

Lose to Win contestants must be at least 18-years-old. To register, contact the YMCA of Jefferson County at 618-242-7500.

