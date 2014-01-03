Carbondale's 9th annual Neighborhood Alliance meeting Jan. 25

Carbondale's 9th annual Neighborhood Alliance Meeting will be Saturday morning, January 25.



It will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 214 West Main Street, starting at 9:30 a.m. with registration, coffee, and informational displays.

The program opens at 10 a.m. and ends at noon with a chili luncheon.

Neighborhood and community organizations and city commissions will provide information helpful to neighborhood groups.

For more information, you can contact Mary O'Hara at 713-0820 or maryohara@mchsi.com.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.