Marion police release crime report

The Marion Police Department released a recent crime report.

According to police:

A 35-year-old white male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on January 1 in the area of Morgan Avenue and Samples Street in a construction zone. The man was wearing an orange non-reflective vest and is legally blind. He was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to an Evansville area hospital. Police are investigating.



Patricia Trowbridge, 56, of Marion was issued a citation for criminal trespass to property at Kroger on Jan. 1.

Stephanie Oldani, 35, of Herrin was issued citations for no valid registration and no valid driver's license on Jan. 2.

Trevor Cosby, 22, of Cambria was issued citations for reckless driving, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 1.

Brandon Krueger, 21, of Marion was arrested for domestic battery on Jan. 1.

Kassandra Rogers, 22, of Marion was arrested for domestic battery on Jan. 1.

Amy Blackford, 18, of Albion was arrested for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor on Jan. 1.



Sharrieff Woodson, 20, of Marion was issued a citation for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor on Jan. 1.

Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1100 block of South Court Street on December 31, 2013.

