Warming centers open due to extreme cold

The following warming centers will be opening at 6 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 4) and will remain open until needed, according to the Saline County, Illinois Sheriff's Office:
- Carrier Mills Community Center 101 North Mill Street, Carrier Mills
- Eldorado Community Center 921 Veterans Drive, Eldorado
- Galatia First Baptist Church (FLOC Building) 108 East Church Street, Galatia
- Harrisburg / The Saline County Law Enforcement and Detention Center 1 North Main Street, Harrisburg
- Raleigh Community Center 15 Lincoln Street, Raleigh
- Stonefort Community Center Roosevelt Street, Stonefort
The Murphysboro City Council Chambers is open until midnight Tuesday as a warming center.
Du Quoin State Fair Manager Shannon Woodworth that they are opening up the Expo Hall at the fairgrounds as a warming center beginning Monday at 8 a.m.
"The state will do everything it can to protect residents during the severe cold that's coming our way," Governor Quinn said. "We also urge citizens to be aware of the serious health problems that can result from prolonged exposure to the cold, and I urge everyone to take special precautions to stay safe during this cold snap."
The warming centers are located at Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) offices throughout the state.
The warming centers are open to the public during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Quinn and the Illinois Department on Aging are also encouraging relatives and friends to make daily visits or calls to seniors living alone.
Older persons are more susceptible to the cold, so seniors should set their thermostats above 65 degrees, according to IDPH.
People who lower the thermostat to reduce heating bills risk developing hypothermia.
Also at risk are older people who take certain medications, drink alcohol, lack proper nutrition and who have conditions such as arthritis, stroke, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease
Quinn offers the following tips that seniors are encouraged to do to best handle cold temps:
- Dress in layers, both indoors and outdoors. Keep active. Make a list of exercises and activities to do indoors when you can't get out.
- Eat well and drink 10 glasses of water daily; Stock up on non-perishable food supplies, just in case.
- Keep extra medications in the house. If this is not possible, make arrangements to have someone pick up and deliver your medications.
- Do not shovel snow or walk in deep snow. Plan now for someone else to shovel the snow. The strain from the cold and hard labor could cause a heart attack; sweating can lead to a chill and even hypothermia.
To find a warming center near you in Illinois, call the IDHS hotline at (800) 843-6154 or visit www.keepwarm.illinois.gov.
Scott Craig in Massac County has straw bales that his is giving away for free until 10 p.m. Saturday. If you need the donation to help keep outside animals warm during this brutal cold you're welcome to call him at 618-638-2700.
Kentucky
Paducah Warming CentefoJanuaryry 2014WashingtoneMissionaryry Baptist Church, 721 Washington Street.
The warming center is open from 6 p.m until 8 a.m. and enter at the Christian LifeCenter. Callm.p.m.r more information, call 270-442-8033.
Spring Bayou Baptist Church at 11205 Woodville Rd. in Kevil, Ky. is open as a warming center from Sunday to Monday at 6 a.m.
Missouri
The Red Cross on Myra Drive in Cape Girardeau hopes to open as a warming center at 8 a.m. Monday.
The Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau will open at 7:30 a.m. Monday as a warming center.
According to Penny Williams with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation-The Osage Centre will open at 10 a.m. Monday. People can come and warm up. The parking lot is clear, and the sidewalks are clear. People can come and play basketball in the gym or just sit at the tables and watch television in the lobby. The workout gym is also still open. For more information, call 573-339-6340.
Cape Girardeau city facilities will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, including Parks and Recreation facilities, due to road conditions. Once open, the Parks and Recreation facilities (Osage, Arena, Shawnee Park Center) will be open for the remainder of their regular business hours for warming centers. For questions regarding the warming centers, the public should visit www.cityofcape.org or call Parks and Recreation at 573-339-6340.
In the event of any outages or anyone who needs warmth, the Bonne Terre Fire Department and city hall will serve as warming centers.
The Iron County Senior Citizens Organization in Arcadia is also a designated warming center. The hours on the Missouri Health anSenior Serviceses website are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 573-546-7289 for information.
The Sayers Senior Center in Potosi is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 573-438-3237 for information.
Visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website for a list a warming centers across the state.
