Warming centers open due to extreme cold

Warming centers are opening around the Heartland due to extreme cold temperatures outside.



Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is urging residents to take advantage of the state's warming centers as temperatures across the state are forecast to dip to unsafe lows.

Illinois has opened more than 100 warming centers across Illinois.

Illinois

According to Randolph County EMA, the Sparta Senior Center, 500 West 2nd St., will open as a warming center at 6 p.m. Saturday and remain open until further notice.

According to Jacob Swain, the Pastor of The View Church in Carbondale (located at 1201 South Giant City Road), the church will be open as a temporary warming shelter from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Anyone from the community is welcome. The church office can be reached at 618-351-0811.

Union County, Illinois Emergency Management said the following warming shelters will be open on Monday and Tuesday, Jan 6-7:

Alto Pass: Full Gospel Pentecostal Church

Cobden: First Baptist Church

Anna: Anna Heights Baptist Church

Dongola: First Baptist Church and Dongola Fire Department

Jonesboro: Trinity Pentecost Church

Wolf Lake: United Methodist Church and Wolf Lake Fire Department

The Franklin County EMA said the following warming centers will be open Jan. 5 to Jan. 10:

Benton City Hall: 500 W. Main Street, 618-439-6131, Hours include 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christopher City Government: 208 N. Thomas St. Resources are available by calling the Mayor's office at 618-724-7648

Freeman Spur Village Hall: 200 Cherry St. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Orient City Hall: 404 S. Lincoln St. Resources available by calling Mayor's office at 260-402-7650

Royalton Village Hall: 311 S. Main St. Resources available by calling Royalton Police Dept. at 618-438-4841

Sesser City Hall: Franklin St. Hours of operation -24

Thompsonville Village Hall: 21230 Division St. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Valier Community Room: Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call the mayor's office at 618-724-9393 for more information

West City Community Building: 201 S. Browning St. Hours of operation-24

West Frankfort Public Safety Complex (Front lobby): 201 E. Nolen St. Hours of operation-24

Zeigler City Hall: 301 Church St. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call 618-596-6475 for more information.