Warming centers open due to extreme cold

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) -

Warming centers are opening around the Heartland due to extreme cold temperatures outside.

Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is urging residents to take advantage of the state's warming centers as temperatures across the state are forecast to dip to unsafe lows.

Illinois has opened more than 100 warming centers across Illinois.

Illinois

According to Randolph County EMA, the Sparta Senior Center, 500 West 2nd St., will open as a warming center at 6 p.m. Saturday and remain open until further notice.

According to Jacob Swain, the Pastor of The View Church in Carbondale (located at 1201 South Giant City Road), the church will be open as a temporary warming shelter from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Anyone from the community is welcome. The church office can be reached at 618-351-0811.

Union County, Illinois Emergency Management said the following warming shelters will be open on Monday and Tuesday, Jan 6-7:

  • Alto Pass: Full Gospel Pentecostal Church
  • Cobden: First Baptist Church
  • Anna: Anna Heights Baptist Church
  • Dongola: First Baptist Church and Dongola Fire Department
  • Jonesboro: Trinity Pentecost Church
  • Wolf Lake: United Methodist Church and Wolf Lake Fire Department

The Franklin County EMA said the following warming centers will be open Jan. 5 to Jan. 10:

  • Benton City Hall: 500 W. Main Street, 618-439-6131, Hours include 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Christopher City Government: 208 N. Thomas St. Resources are available by calling the Mayor's office at 618-724-7648
  • Freeman Spur Village Hall: 200 Cherry St. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Orient City Hall: 404 S. Lincoln St. Resources available by calling Mayor's office at 260-402-7650
  • Royalton Village Hall: 311 S. Main St. Resources available by calling Royalton Police Dept. at 618-438-4841
  • Sesser City Hall: Franklin St. Hours of operation -24
  • Thompsonville Village Hall: 21230 Division St. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Valier Community Room: Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call the mayor's office at 618-724-9393 for more information
  • West City Community Building: 201 S. Browning St. Hours of operation-24
  • West Frankfort Public Safety Complex (Front lobby): 201 E. Nolen St. Hours of operation-24
  • Zeigler City Hall: 301 Church St. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call 618-596-6475 for more information.

The following warming centers will be opening at 6 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 4) and will remain open until needed, according to the Saline County, Illinois Sheriff's Office: 

  • Carrier Mills Community Center 101 North Mill Street, Carrier Mills 
  • Eldorado Community Center 921 Veterans Drive,  Eldorado 
  • Galatia First Baptist Church (FLOC Building) 108 East Church Street, Galatia 
  • Harrisburg / The Saline County Law Enforcement and Detention Center 1 North Main Street, Harrisburg
  • Raleigh Community Center 15 Lincoln Street, Raleigh 
  • Stonefort Community Center Roosevelt Street, Stonefort  
The Murphysboro City Council Chambers is open until midnight Tuesday as a warming center.

Du Quoin State Fair Manager Shannon Woodworth that they are opening up the Expo Hall at the fairgrounds as a warming center beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

"The state will do everything it can to protect residents during the severe cold that's coming our way," Governor Quinn said.  "We also urge citizens to be aware of the serious health problems that can result from prolonged exposure to the cold, and I urge everyone to take special precautions to stay safe during this cold snap."

The warming centers are located at Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) offices throughout the state.  

The warming centers are open to the public during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Quinn and the Illinois Department on Aging are also encouraging relatives and friends to make daily visits or calls to seniors living alone.

Older persons are more susceptible to the cold, so seniors should set their thermostats above 65 degrees, according to IDPH.

People who lower the thermostat to reduce heating bills risk developing hypothermia.

Also at risk are older people who take certain medications, drink alcohol, lack proper nutrition and who have conditions such as arthritis, stroke, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease                                         

Quinn offers the following tips that seniors are encouraged to do to best handle cold temps:    

  • Dress in layers, both indoors and outdoors. Keep active. Make a list of exercises and activities to do indoors when you can't get out.
  • Eat well and drink 10 glasses of water daily; Stock up on non-perishable food supplies, just in case.  
  • Keep extra medications in the house. If this is not possible, make arrangements to have someone pick up and deliver your medications.  
  • Do not shovel snow or walk in deep snow. Plan now for someone else to shovel the snow. The strain from the cold and hard labor could cause a heart attack; sweating can lead to a chill and even hypothermia.  

To find a warming center near you in Illinois, call the IDHS hotline at (800) 843-6154 or visit www.keepwarm.illinois.gov. 

Scott Craig in Massac County has straw bales that his is giving away for free until 10 p.m. Saturday. If you need the donation to help keep outside animals warm during this brutal cold you're welcome to call him at 618-638-2700.

Kentucky

Paducah Warming CentefoJanuaryry 2014WashingtoneMissionaryry Baptist Church, 721 Washington Street.

The warming center is open from 6 p.m until 8 a.m. and enter at the Christian LifeCenter. Callm.p.m.r more information,  call 270-442-8033. 

Spring Bayou Baptist Church at 11205 Woodville Rd. in Kevil, Ky. is open as a warming center from Sunday to Monday at 6 a.m.

Missouri

The Red Cross on Myra Drive in Cape Girardeau hopes to open as a warming center at 8 a.m. Monday.

The Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau will open at 7:30 a.m. Monday as a warming center.

According to Penny Williams with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation-The Osage Centre will open at 10 a.m. Monday. People can come and warm up. The parking lot is clear, and the sidewalks are clear. People can come and play basketball in the gym or just sit at the tables and watch television in the lobby. The workout gym is also still open. For more information, call 573-339-6340. 

Cape Girardeau city facilities will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, including Parks and Recreation facilities, due to road conditions. Once open, the Parks and Recreation facilities (Osage, Arena, Shawnee Park Center) will be open for the remainder of their regular business hours for warming centers. For questions regarding the warming centers, the public should visit www.cityofcape.org or call Parks and Recreation at 573-339-6340.

In the event of any outages or anyone who needs warmth, the Bonne Terre Fire Department and city hall will serve as warming centers.

The Iron County Senior Citizens Organization in Arcadia is also a designated warming center. The hours on the Missouri Health anSenior Serviceses website are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 573-546-7289 for information.

The Sayers Senior Center in Potosi is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 573-438-3237 for information.

Visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website for a list a warming centers across the state.

