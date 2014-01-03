Fire truck rolls over responding to barn fire

No injuries were reported in the rollover (Source: Mollie Lair).

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to a barn fire in Cape Girardeau County at 121 Fox Run Lane at Fox Run Stables.

A fire truck rolled over on the way to structure fire off County Road 618. There were no injuries in the rollover.

The fire was reported sometime around 12:30 p.m. East County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Dwayne Kirchhoff says a mattress caught fire in the second level living quarters. The room was fully engulfed when crews arrived, but crews were able to put it out quickly.

There were no horses in the barn at the time, they were taken out before fire crews arrived.

Kirchhoff says the rollover won't affect the department because they have another fire engine at a station they will move to East County FPD. Chief Kirchhoff also says the fire engine's driver is experienced and was wearing a seatbelt. He says the road was not slick. The driver came down Cypress Street and could not make the turn on Route W. The chief says an investigation will determine cause.

Fruitland, Cape Giradeau and Jackson fire crews assisted East County FPD with the fire.