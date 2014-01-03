Murphysboro home considered total loss after fire

Murphysboro-Pomona-Somerset fire department crews responded to house fire early Friday morning on Stilley Lane.

The home of Bob and DeAnn Stilley was completed destroyed by a chimney fire on Friday morning in Murphysboro.

A family member who was up watching a movie shortly before 2 a.m. heard a crackling in the attic and woke everyone else up in the house.

They all got out unharmed. However, the house and belongings are a complete loss.

Former and current football players helped with the cleanup at the Stilley's home in Murphysboro.

The current high school teacher and former coach is so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

His wife is also a kindergarten teacher at Carruthers Elementary in Murphysboro.