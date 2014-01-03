Wanted Massac Co. man found in Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wanted Massac Co. man found in Paducah

46-year-old Curtis Styers (Source: Massac Co.SO) 46-year-old Curtis Styers (Source: Massac Co.SO)
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Massac County Sheriff's Department said a man wanted for meth manufacturing was found in Paducah, Ky. on Friday.

According to the sheriff's department, they received several tips on the whereabouts of Curtis Styers. A tip received said that he was staying at the Motel 6 on Hinkleville Road.

Paducah police searched the motel and found Styers.

He will be booked into the McCracken County Jail. Deputies say he will eventually be extradited back to Illinois.

Officers were searching for Styers after they found a meth lab at a home in Massac County.

On Dec. 31, 2013, the Massac County Sheriff's Department said they found the methamphetamine lab at a home in the 6700 block of US 45 South.

The Massac County State's Attorney issued a warrant for 46-year-old Curtis Styers.

Investigators say Styers has been known to frequent the Lawrence Motel in Brookport, Illinois. He has also lived at a number of places in Paducah, Ky.

Officers say he is with Charity McManus (also known as Charity Day and Charity Mayes).

Two others were taken into custody in connection to the incident.

