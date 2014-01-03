Williamson Co. road closed due to crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson Co. road closed due to crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic crash involving a semi truck on Friday morning.

The crash happened railroad overpass at the intersection of Corinth Road and Droit City Road about 6:36 a.m.

Authorities say the driver of a semi truck and trailer was following GPS directions tried to drive underneath the railroad trestle. The top of the trailer struck the railroad trestle.

The driver of the truck was not injured. The semi-truck was not damaged, but the trailer was destroyed.

The railroad trestle was inspected by railroad personnel and determined to be structurally sound. It is back in use.

The railroad trestle is owned by Canadian National Railroad.

Corinth Road between Paulton Road and Nixville Road was closed until late in the afternoon.

The roadway was expected to reopen by 4 p.m.

The sheriff's office says the citations will be issued upon completion of the investigation.

