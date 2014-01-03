Charleston DPS: Man shot on New Year's Eve - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charleston DPS: Man shot on New Year's Eve

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety is investigating a New Year's Eve shooting.

DPS say they received a call around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2013 of a person shot in the 100 block of North Heggie Street.

Officers found a 25-year-old William Bogan, of Charleston, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.  Bogan was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation shows the shooting took place near the intersection of Elm and Marshall Streets, and the victim was driven to Heggie Street. 

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.

