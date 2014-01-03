Heartland Cooks 1/9/15 - Jory's Slim Santa Fe Soup

This week's Heartland Cook: Jory Rapps of Jackson, MO. JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -
Now that the holidays are over, many of us have made New Year's resolutions to slim down. This week's Heartland Cooks has a recipe to help you stick to the diet, without depriving yourself of taste. Jory Rapps' Slim Santa Fe Soup is a quick fix for lunch or dinner that will fill you up and satisfy your craving for flavor.
Ingredients:
Directions:
- 1 lb. lean Ground Turkey
- 1 large onion (chopped)
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 1 packet ranch seasoning
- 1 can black beans
- 1 can kidney beans
- 1 can pinto beans
- 1 can Rotel
- 1 can whole kernel corn (drained)
In a large pot, sauté onions until translucent. Add ground turkey and cook until no longer pink.
Add undrained black beans, kidney beans, pinto beans and Rotel. Drain corn and add to pot. Add taco and ranch seasoning and mix well.
Simmer over medium heat for approximately 20 minutes.
Garnish with fat-free shredded cheese, fat-free sour cream, cilantro, and Sriracha Sauce to taste.
Jory's tip: I like to use 97 percent fat-free ground turkey and all low-sodium products to make this soup. It tastes great with less fat and fewer calories.
