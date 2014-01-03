Pinckneyville school board member faces weapons charge

Authorities confirm a Pickneyville, Illinois school board member faces a felony weapons charge.

Nathan Kellerman is the son of the Pinckneyville mayor. He also works for the sheriff's office as a dispatcher. Kellerman was elected in 2009 to the board at PCHS District #101 Board of Education.

According to the Pinckneyville Police Chief, Kellerman was taken into custody January 1, 2014 around 1:30 p.m. and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon.

Kellerman bonded out and was put on leave from the Perry County sheriff's department.

The police chief says Kellerman was in court at in Perry County on Friday morning.

He faces an additional charge of aggravated assault with a .32 caliber hand gun. Court papers show the gun was pointed at a man at the Eagles Lodge (Moose Lodge) at 13 S. Walnut Street.

He was booked at the Jackson County Jail because he works at the Perry County jail and the chief didn’t want any accusations of favoritism.

