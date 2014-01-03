W. Ky. city preparing to rebury bodies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

W. Ky. city preparing to rebury bodies

ELKTON, Ky. (AP) - A western Kentucky city is preparing to exhume and rebury 11 bodies that were placed in the wrong plots.

The Kentucky New Era (http://bit.ly/19Pic1W) reports that the city of Elkton owns and maintains the Glenwood Cemetery, where the mistakes occurred beginning about 45 years ago.

City attorney Jeff Traughber says the error came to light in 2010 when the city remapped the cemetery with new software.

A court battle between the city and families involved ended in December with the judge deciding that the bodies should be moved and reburied.

Traughber says the city will pay the expenses to fix the issue.

Information from: Kentucky New Era, http://www.kentuckynewera.com

