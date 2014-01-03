Convicted felon facing new charges after weapons stash found in home

A Wayne County convicted felon is facing multiple charges after a stash of weapons was found in his home.



According to Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch, 56-year-old Randolph Conway is now facing firearms charges after a stash of multiple weapons and guns was found in his home near Wappapello on New Year's Eve.

Conway is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.



No details are available at this time regarding what lead authorities to the home or how Conway was able to maintain the large amount of weapons.



Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

