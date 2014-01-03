2 arrested after heroin investigation in McCracken County

Two people were arrested Thursday in McCracken County following a heroin investigation.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Melony Dawson, 39, of Paducah was arrested on November 25, 2013 after an investigation found that Dawson was selling heroin out of her home.

Dawson was released on bond the next day.

Then in late December that same year, detectives learned that Dawson was selling heroin again from her home.

The Marshall County and McCracken County sheriff's offices started a joint investigation into the allegations.

On January 2, 2014, detectives and deputies executed searched warrants in Paducah.

The first was at Dawson's home on Cornell Street in Paducah.

During the search, authorities found drug paraphernalia and evidence of the trafficking of heroin.

Dawson's 15-year-old daughter was in the home at the time.

The second warrant was executed at the home of Justin English on Benton Road in Reidland.

That search found illegally obtained prescription medication and drug paraphernalia.

English was also implicated in trafficking heroin with Dawson.

Dawson was taken to the McCracken County Jail for trafficking heroin, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

English was also taken to McCracken County Jail for trafficking heroin, possession of heroin, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



