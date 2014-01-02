Month later, Hardin Co. woman still missing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Month later, Hardin Co. woman still missing

HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Thursday marked a month since anyone saw a missing Hardin County woman; and her family said they've gone too long without answers.

They say 39-year-old Chrissy Williams felt threatened by someone; and only days before her disappearance, she went to the Shawneetown Police Department for help.

A month later and there are still no answers.

Friends and family are so outraged they picketed in front of the police department Wednesday, January 1. On Thursday, they moved forward, spreading the word and continuing the search for Williams.

We sat down with her sister, Tami Jackson. She said it's unreal Williams has been missing a month and still no new information to go on. Friends and family have spent the last 30 days searching three counties for Williams. Jackson said they'll try anything.

"We're literally thinking about it from every angle," Jackson said. "What possibly could have happened. And there's always something new that we come up with that we need to look at. I won't stop until I find her, one way or the other, whether she's passed or she's still alive somewhere."

Jackson said when they're not searching for Williams, they're putting out fliers like these in every station and bulletin board they see.

Family and friends are offering $1,000 reward to anyone with verifiable information regarding Chrissy Williams' whereabouts.

The latest flier is about Saturday's search. Jackson said it will be the largest effort yet.

Anyone can help with the search. Volunteers will be given their assignment starting around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Elizabethtown First Baptist Church.

