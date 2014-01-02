Wardell, MO boil order remains more than 2 months later

Deborah Brown was one of them. She said she can't believe something like this could happen in southeast Missouri.

We went to Wardell and found some frustrated residents that wanted answers.

What we did find was a sign on the door of City Hall saying the city is under a boil order, something that Brown and others say has gone on too long.

A Wardell woman said she, her family and neighbors have been without clean water for more than two months.

We went to Wardell and found some frustrated residents that wanted answers.

Deborah Brown was one of them. She said she can't believe something like this could happen in southeast Missouri.

Brown said it has been especially hard because her husband was diagnosed with cancer. She doesn't want him exposed to the water and has been doing everything she to make sure it doesn't happen.

We reached out to city leaders Thursday but was unable to get ahold of anyone. What we did find was a sign on the door of City Hall saying the city is under a boil order, something that Brown and others say has gone on too long.

"So we buy the water," Brown said. "I do have filters on all my water but I don't know how much it will filter out if the water is bad, really bad. I don't know what to do. I just want them to fix the water."

Brown said right now she is paying $35 a month for water she can't use.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.