KYTC warns of re-freezing on roads due to cold

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews say they have completed their snow and ice response efforts for the day.

Due to overnight lows down into the mid-teens, KYTC said there will be an opportunity for re-freezing of any moisture that remains on the road surfaces.

While crews were out salting bridges and overpasses Thursday, the effectiveness of salt and other ice-fighting materials is greatly diminished below about 18 degrees.

KYTC said drivers who plan to be out during the overnight hours should use appropriate caution. Drivers should also be prepared to deal with extreme cold temperatures over the next week.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.