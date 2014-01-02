Hundreds of trucks plowing, salting in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Department of Transportation says it has nearly 1,300 trucks plowing and salting roadways across the state.

A winter storm moved across Illinois starting late Tuesday through Thursday. State transportation officials say they have more than 1,400 employees responding to the storm. The weather brought up to 18 inches of snow to parts of northern Illinois. In central Illinois there were between 3 and 5 inches of snow. An unidentified person died in a traffic accident on Interstate 72 in Macon County And a man died in southern Illinois when he suffered a heart attack while clearing snow.

Transportation officials are asking motorists to take precautions and only travel if necessary. They say motorists who are out should wear seat belts and stay off their cellphones.

Online: http://www.gettingaroundillinois.com

