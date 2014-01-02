Marine pedals for a cause

He hopes to show what Americans can accomplish when they come together for a purpose. Mile by mile, a Marine is biking across America.

Rob Jones was hit by an IED in July 2010 and lost both his legs.

It was during his time of recovery that he came up with the idea to bike across America.

Crazy, right? Well, 81 days in and over 2,100 miles down, there is no stopping him.

"You're our town's hero," said one person of many cheering him on.

There are over 3,000 miles that separate Bar Harbor, Maine from San Diego, California.

A trip that would take two days by car, is going to take Rob Jones months to pedal with prosthetic legs.

"It's just a matter of having an idea and seeing if you have the guts to do it," said Jones.

And his support does not go unnoticed.

His resting stop led him to Chester, Illinois where he was greeted by fire trucks signs and a few kisses.

"It makes me feel great to get praise and the appreciation of all of these people," said Jones. "This is probably my biggest welcome committee that I have had so far."

His goal is to raise $1 million for charities who aid veterans suffering from disabilities just like his.

While he says his journey will be the most challenging thing he has ever done his message is simple.

"Find out what you are capable of try to improve yourself everyday and eventually you will get what you want," Jones said.

Rob Jones tells me he hopes to be at his destination in San Diego by spring.

If you would like to help him in his effort to help wounded veterans you can visit his web site Robjonejourney.com.

Already Jones has raised $65,000 towards his goal.

