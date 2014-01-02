Graves Co. sheriff's office works 3 crashes within hours of each other

The Graves County Sheriff's Office worked three minor crashes on January 2.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said these three crashes were all investigated by Graves County Deputy Sheriff George Workman.

The first crash was around 7:20 a.m. in the 3200 block of State Route 58 East. Redmon said a vehicle driven by Michael Jackson, 51, of Mayfield, slid off the road and into a ditch on the left side of the road. He then struck a Texas Gas Line Marker pole. No one was injured.



The second happened around 9:10 a.m. on St Rt 131, just north of St Rt 849. A vehicle driven by Darlene Miller, 48, of Boaz, hit an icy patch on a bridge. Miller's vehicle slid into the southbound lane, sideswiping a vehicle driven by Waymon Vinson, 73, of Mayfield. According to the sheriff's office, Miller complained of pain to her left knee, but did not request treatment.

The last crash happened at 1 p.m. on St Rt 303 just south of Mayfield. Deputies say a vehicle driven by Beth Carrico, 25, of Fancy Farm, was pulling out of a driveway and hit a vehicle driven by Hope Allen, 28, Mayfield. Neither Allen nor Carrico complained of any injuries. Carrico was delivering mail for the United States Postal Service at the time of the crash.

