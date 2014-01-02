Carbondale police officer suffers deadly heart attack

A Carbondale police officer is being remembered after suffering a fatal heart attack Sunday morning.

According to former Carbondale detective Paul Echols, Officer Jeffery D. Buritsch, 51, of Carterville, served as a crime scene investigator for 15 years.

He also served in the Marine Corps, and was a police officer in Cahokia, Illinois.

Services are being conducted through the Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.