Red Cross offers tips for extreme cold

With a forecast calling for extreme temperatures, high winds andheavy snow for much of the Midwest, the American Red Cross is offering tips tostay prepared.

The Red Cross recommends having the following items on handin a convenient spot:

At least a three-day supply of water (one gallon per person perday) and non-perishable food.

A flashlight, battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and extrabatteries.

A well-stocked first aid kit.

A seven-day supply of medications and medical items.

Supplies for babies and pets.

Never use a stove or oven to heat your home.

If you are using a space heater, place it on a level, hardsurface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away.

Turn off space heaters and make sure fireplace embers areout before leaving the room or going to bed.

If you are using a fireplace, use a glass or metal firescreen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs.

Use generators correctly: never operate a generator insidethe home, including in the basement or garage.

Don't hook a generator up to the home's wiring. The safestthing to do is to connect the equipment you want to power directly to theoutlets on the generator.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.