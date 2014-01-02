Mt. Vernon police warn of new scamming method - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mt. Vernon police warn of new scamming method

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

The Mount Vernon Police Department reports they recently became aware of a new method used by "scammers" targeting residents.

According to police, the "scammers" ask the victims to put money on a MoneyPak card instead of using more traditional methods, such as wiring the money.

They say these MoneyPak cards are similar to gift cards and can be bought at local retailers. Once the card is bought, the "scammers" will have the victim provide them with a number on the back of the activated card which allows them to access the money.

Police say, as always, be aware of who you are sending money to and do not give out personal information to unknown people.

