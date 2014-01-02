Boil order lifted for some in Johnson Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil order lifted for some in Johnson Co.

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A boil water order has been lifted Wednesday, January 15 for some customers in the Millstone Water District.

The district said the Jan. 2 boil order was due to their supplier performing line maintenance and is for customers on the Gilead Hill extension in Johnson County, Ill.

Lab tests confirm water is safe for use, according to water officials.

