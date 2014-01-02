Owner says $20K of copper wire taken from Cape Girardeau County business

The cost is estimated at $20K (Source: Don Frazier).

6,000 lbs. of copper wire was reportedly taken from the business (Source: Don Frazier)

Officers are investigating after a business owner says $20,000 of copper wire was stolen from his hauling and excavating business in Cape Girardeau County.

The copper was taken from Strack Stone Excavating and Hauling on Highway 74 between Cape Girardeau and Dutchtown.

The wire was stolen on or around Tuesday, Dec. 31.

According to owner J.W. Strack, 6,000 pounds of the copper wire was taken.

The owner is offering a $1,000 award for the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

If anyone has information, they can contact Strack Stone Excavation and Hauling at 573-335-9430 or call the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

