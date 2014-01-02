Williamson Co. sheriff's office to host informational conceal/carry classes

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be offering classes on legal issues related to Illinois’ new concealed carry law.The training sessions are open to the public. The sheriff's office says there is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required. Each class will be limited to 50 people.There are a few seats open in the next session to be held on Tuesday, January 7 at 6:30 P.M. at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.Another class will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m.Additional classes will be held every Tuesday night, as long as there is enough demand.Contact Jennifer Wilkins at 997-6541 ext. 1302 to pre-register for the classes.