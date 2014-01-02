Icy roads cause a number of vehicle collisions on I-24

McCracken Co. Deputies say they were called to an injury crash due to icy roads Thursday morning at the 10-mile marker in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m.

Officers say a Jeep Liberty driven by 42-year-old, Lisa Neal, of Paducah, was headed westbound when she noticed traffic ahead of her was not moving. As she was approaching a bridge, the SUV began to slide on the icy road and collided with the bridge wall.

As the SUV came to rest on the bridge, it was hit by another westbound vehicle, driven by 33-year-old, Julian Phan, of Paducah.

Neal was taken to Baptist Hospital for minor injuries. Phan was not injured in the collision.

Deputies were also dispatched around 7 a.m. to multiple injury vehicle collision westbound on I-24 between the nine and 14-mile markers.

Officers say a black Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 32-year-old Vernon Rowland of Symsonia, lost control on the ice going westbound on the Pool Road overpass. The SUV collided with the bridge wall and guardrails.

A separate collision was a red 2001 Mazda Pickup operated by 46-year-old Wade Smith of Benton. Officers say he lost control on the ice westbound on the Oaks Road overpass and his vehicle slid into the median and rolled over a guardrail. A passenger, 24-year-old Scott Miller of Gilbertsville was uninjured.

Both drivers were taken by Mercy Regional Ambulance to Lourdes ER for non-life threatening injuries.

