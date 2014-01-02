MO Highway Patrol reports zero traffic deaths during New Year's

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that there were no deaths on the state's roads during the New Year's holiday counting period.

The holiday period ran from 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2013 to Wednesday, January 1, 2014.

Troopers reported 116 traffic crashes with 42 injuries, along with 47 arrests for driving while intoxicated.

During last year's longer counting period, 12 fatalities were reported statewide.

